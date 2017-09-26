Special Investigation Team to investigate murder of journalist Shantanu Bhowmick in Tripura

Agartala/Tripura, September 26: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Government of Tripura to investigate last week’s murder of journalist Shantanu Bhowmick in Tripura.

The decision has come after the delegation of the management committee of Agartala Press Club requested Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for a fast-track court for the trial. The delegation also demanded compensation for Bhowmick’s family.

“Council of ministers have decided to form an SIT for the investigation into the murder of journalist Shantanu Bhowmick”, the Information and Culture Minister of Tripura, Bhanu Lal Saha, told ANI.

“Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for his family” he added.

Shantanu was apprehended and hacked to death while he was covering the clashes between two political parties — the TUGMP and the IPFT in Mandwai of West Tripura on September 20.

On Saturday, the police arrested a man suspected of his involvement in the murder of Shantanu. He is an alleged supporter of Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). (ANI)