Delhi High Court rejects Honeypreet’s anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi, September 26: No relief for Honeypreet Insan as the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected her anticipatory bail plea. She is the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Delhi High Court during the hearing asked her Honeypreet’s lawyer, “How does this application come under jurisdiction of Delhi Court?”

For which, Honeypreet’s lawyer said, “She has a house in Delhi and has apprehension to be arrested.”

Earlier in the day, the Panchkula Police after conducting raid at Dera property in South Delhi confirmed that Honeypreet was not found at the location.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Romil Baaniya said, “Raids were conducted today morning at A-9 Greater Kailash with arrest warrant against Honeypreet. Later it was confirmed that she was not sighted here in the recent past nor she is staying here currently.”

The suspicion of sighting Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet Insan in Delhi developed when her lawyer claimed that she visited his office in the national capital yesterday to sign the anticipatory bail application.

Commenting on the above, Baaniya said, “We can’t verify the authenticity of the CCTV footage being shown.”

Honeypreet has been absconding since a lookout notice was issued against her on September 1.

She tops the list of 43 persons ‘wanted’ by the Haryana Police in connection with Panchkula violence that lashed after Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted by special CBI court on August 25 in two rape cases.

On August 28, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the same. (ANI)