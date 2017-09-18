Haryana police release wanted list: Honeypreet, Dera spokesperson on top

September 18, 2017 | By :
Honeypreet claims no impure relationship with papa Ram Rahim Singh, likely to surrender today

Chandigarh/Haryana, September 18: The Haryana Police on Monday released a list of forty forty-three, wanted over violence post Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction of rape of female followers.

Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet and Dera’s spokesperson Aditya Insan top the list.
Most of the accused featuring on the list have been identified from photographs and videos taken during the violence. They are also seen carrying sticks.

Honeypreet has been missing since the day the Dera chief was sent to the Rohtak jail.

Haryana witnessed an uproar by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after Ram Rahim was convicted in the rape cases by the special CBI court on August 25, leaving 41 people dead and injuring more than 250 people.

The Dera Chief is also involved in two murder cases, one of which is of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. (ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Haryana: Cow vigilantes beat 5 people for carrying beef, thrash auto driver for refusing to chant ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’
Haryana Police takes Honeypreet and her aide Sukhdeep Kaur to undisclosed location
Qurbani League issues threat letter: Dera followers to kill journalists, Haryana police officers who speak against Ram Rahim
Delhi High Court rejects Honeypreet’s anticipatory bail plea
Rakhi Sawant reveals: Ram Rahim used viagra, Honeypreet was uncomfortable seeing my intimacy with Gurmeet
FIR filed against Dera aide and angel Honeypreet in Nepal
Top