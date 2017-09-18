Haryana police release wanted list: Honeypreet, Dera spokesperson on top

Chandigarh/Haryana, September 18: The Haryana Police on Monday released a list of forty forty-three, wanted over violence post Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction of rape of female followers.

Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet and Dera’s spokesperson Aditya Insan top the list.

Most of the accused featuring on the list have been identified from photographs and videos taken during the violence. They are also seen carrying sticks.

Honeypreet has been missing since the day the Dera chief was sent to the Rohtak jail.

Haryana witnessed an uproar by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after Ram Rahim was convicted in the rape cases by the special CBI court on August 25, leaving 41 people dead and injuring more than 250 people.

The Dera Chief is also involved in two murder cases, one of which is of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. (ANI)