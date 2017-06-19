Ban on sale of cattle for slaughter rule does not apply to Goa: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

Panaji/Goa, June 18: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said that the ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter rule does not apply to Goa as “there are no cattle markets in the state.”

“Ban on sale of cattle for slaughter rule does not apply to Goa as there are no cattle markets in the state,” Parrikar told ANI.

The Goa Government has also decided to write to the Centre raising objections to the recent notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre on the plea challenging the notification banning sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

The Supreme Court has given the Centre two weeks to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on July 11.

The Supreme Court, however, has not put a stay on the Centre’s notification as of now.

The Centre told the court that its intention was “to create a regulatory regime all over the country” and that it would file a detailed reply. (ANI)