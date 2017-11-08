Demonetisation anniversary: Congress, BJP cyberwar over note ban, Rahul calls it a tragedy

New Delhi, November 8: As the nation completes one year of demonetisation, the ruling BJP and the Congress have launched their arguments from both sides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday, on the first anniversary of demonetisation, and wrote: “125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and WON.”

PM Modi’s tweet was accompanied by a graphics, in which it was written ‘A historic and multi-dimensional success.’

125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and WON. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/3NPqEBhqGq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

“I bow to the people of India for steadfastly supporting the several measures taken by the Government to eradicate corruption and black money,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi rebuked the BJP government’s demonetisation move by pointing out various issues during the time after the declaration of demonetisation. He continues tweeting against the note ban stressing that the move was a tragedy.

Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 8, 2017

Rahul Gandhi used a viral picture of 2016 November followed by demonetisation. The photograph shows an ex-serviceman, desperate in tears while standing in a long queue in fornt of a bank to exchange his old notes.

His name is Nand Lal, a native of Gurugram. The same picture had gone viral, which turned to be the face of the people who suffered due to the ill effects of demonetisation.