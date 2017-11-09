BJP express confidence over victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

Shimla,November 9: BJP is now well confident about the victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly election that is expecting 60 out of the 68- seats in the hill state.

Prem Kumar Dhumal,BJP’S Chief Ministerial candidate stated that we only aimed to get 50 plus seats but now that we are receiving so much support from all sections of the society, we expect it to cross 60. along with the promises of development and safety, Dhumal is eyeing his third chief ministerial tenure in the state.

Meanwhile Anurag Thakur a BJP MP from Hamirpur, stated that ”The time has come. People have made up their mind to get rid of Congress who has looted Himachal Pradesh.

Dhumal ji is a experienced leader he has the capacity to look at the affairs of Himachal which is under the debt of more than Rs 50,000 crore. Bharatiya Janata Party has trained its gun on the Himachal elections with senior leaders campaigning in the state.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led six rallies, while party chief Amit Shah addressed seven.

Reports says that polling begin at today morning with 68 constituencies of the state and it will continue until 5pm.