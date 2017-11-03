Terrorist kills BJP Kashmir youth wing leader Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, investigation on

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, November 3: Terrorists killed the BJP president of Shopian district youth wing Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

According to police officials, the body of the 30-years-old youth wing leader was obtained from an orchard in Kiloora. He was found with a slit throat. The news agency, ANI had released a photograph of the deceased.

Reportedly, Gowhar Ahmad Bhat had played a significant part in arranging the recently conducted BJP state youth convention.

Gowhar was a native of the Bongam area in Shopian. The Jammu and Kashmir police have initiated the investigation on the murder after filing an FIR.

Earlier on Thursday, at least five security personnel were injured in another attack occurred in Anantnag in Jammu Kashmir.

The BJP functionary of the state confirmed that the killed youth was associated with the party. The party stated that Gowhar Ahmad Bhat had been associated with the party for more two years.

Shopian, J&K: Funeral procession of BJP youth leader Gowhar Ahmed Bhat, he was killed by suspected militants last night. — The Kashmir Scenario (@Tk_scenario) November 3, 2017

Altaf Thakur, the BJP’s media in-charge said that: “Bhat was the district president of the BJP’s youth wing.”

According to a report, the terrorists had attacked a patrolling team by the CRPF on Friday morning.

Militants had opened fire on the vehicle of the 96 Battalion of CRPF at 8: 30 AM in Anantnag’s Lazibal area, according to police officials.

Three CRPF soldiers have been reportedly got bullet injuries. The broken glass panes of the vehicle also caused injuries to two other soldiers.

The CRPF personnel injured in the terrorist attack were admitted to a hospital in Anantnag. Meanwhile, the security forces have started combing operation to trace the militants, who are hiding after launching the attack.

Notorious terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toiba had later claimed responsibility for their attack on the patrolling team lead by CRPF.