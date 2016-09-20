Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri sector

Srinagar, Sep 20: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector. Pak Troops open fire at LoC.

As India mulls to give befitting reply to Pakistan for the terrorist attack in Uri that claimed the lives of 18 soldiers, the forces of the neighbouring country violated ceasefire again on Tuesday in Uri sector. Pakistan forces opened fire at LoC to which India retaliated.

A day after the Uri terror, the government has decided to up the ante against Pakistan on the global stage — much like it did after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector, India retaliates.

According to reports, around 20 rounds have been fired from small arms by Pakistani troops at the Indian posts in Uri.

18 soldiers were martyred in the strike which drew strong condemnation from various quarters.

On September 2, 2016, Pakistan troops violated ceasefire by firing on forward Army posts along LoC in Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

While 253 incidents of ceasefire violations took place along the International Border (IB), 152 incidents were reported along the LoC.