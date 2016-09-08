Pro-Pakistan separatists manipulates the whole game in Kashmir with Hawala Money

Srinagar, Sept 8: When the BJP-led Union Government is all set to hit hard at the ‘Earth’s Paradise’- Kashmir, the unrest have entered in to the third consecutive month injuring around 60 protestors during four massive rally.

The normal life came to a standstill following the suspended functioning of schools and other institutions in the region.

The valley, which became fuming after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen poster boy Burhan Wani, heavy clashes have been claiming lives of many in Kashmir.

Many clashes with security forces were erupted in South Kashmir’s Kulgam and Shopian major rallies during the day. Over 50 civilians were injured in the clashes.

A police spokesman said 300 protesters pelted stones on police and set ablaze the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala School in Kulgam. “Miscreants also hurled a petrol bomb on a rest house in Chawalgam, causing partial damage,” said the spokesman.

Seventeen people were injured during clashes in Anantnag’s Bijbehara area, Ganderbal and Kupwara. A pro-freedom rally was also dispersed in Pulwama, sparking clashes.

Meanwhile, militants ambushed an Army convoy in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday morning, injuring three soldiers. They were taken to a Srinagar hospital.

And the separatist group Hurriyat will have to worry a lot. The Union Government’s massive crackdown against all Pro-Pakistan elements in Kashmir including the Hurriyat leaders is expected to resolve half of the problems in the valley.

Though initially, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was reluctant to take a hard step against them but the situation prompted her to rethink her stand which reflected recently in her joint press conference with Rajnath Singh.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the resolution of the all-party delegation to Kashmir on Wednesday, while former CM Omar Abdullah lambasted the delegates for their “sterile appeal”.

Stressing the “engagement and reconciliation is the only way forward”, Ms. Mufti said, “Unfortunately the separatist leadership missed the recent opportunity of engaging with the country’s Parliamentarians. It’s in the danger of being squarely blamed for holding up the resolution process.”

Ms. Mufti said the resolution adopted at the all-party meeting in New Delhi has “reiterated the urgency of engagement and dialogue”. “We hope a fresh and productive effort to reach out to all the stakeholders to address the issue through inclusive and comprehensive engagement.”

National Conference (NC) working president Omar Abdullah, however, criticised the all-party delegation’s resolution.

“Seventy-five people have died, thousands of civilians and security personnel have been injured and there is no sense of urgency in getting a grip on things,” he said. “If all they (the delegation) had to do was issue this tame and sterile appeal, they could very easily have done so without wasting the time and money on a visit.” He said the delegation failed to achieve anything. “I’m struggling to find a single achievement that the all-party delegation can lay claim to after visiting J&K. Nothing comes to mind as yet!” he said.

The former Chief Minister said it was time Ms. Mufti stopped “blaming everyone around her and took responsibility for mess that Jammu and Kashmir is in.”

The Hawala Flow

The investigating agencies have found a steady of money to the region through the Hawala channel from Pakistan. According to the sources of probing agencies and the report from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), crore of rupees are being smuggled to Jammu and Kashmir in gas cylinders.

“Police and other investigating agencies have registered six cases in connection with the Hawala transactions and in coming days a few more cases are likely to be registered in Kashmir,” revealed an official.

The money has been flowing even thorough the Salwar Kameez donned by women in order to trick the Police. The sympathisers across the globe moves the money to the bank account controlled by the separatist groups

“Various outfits in Pak-Occupied Kashmir (POK) are being trained to deal with hawala money and these trained men infiltrate to Jammu and Kashmir. And these trained men are ignite hatred in minds of youth which has set Kashmir on fire,” says a Kashmiri.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Movement (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik, a separatist leader was assigned the job to rope in all the separatist elements to intensify the fake liberation struggle in the streets of Kashmir.

Some of leaders like Ashraf Sehrai, Peer Saifullah and Ayaz Akbar from Kashmir are frequented to Pakistan High Commissioner in Delhi Abdul Basit. This shows that how desperate Pakistan is to shed out anger among the Kashmiris.

The source claimed that all the activists of the separatists groups get fixed monthly salary and incentives. “All the activists are paid on monthly basis. The militancy and unleashing terror on streets has turned into a full-fledged business. A few businessmen are active members of the separatist groups and they do also get their due share,” said a source.

He said, “A few selected businessmen who are supporting the Hurriyat calendar too are under the scanner of investigating agencies and in coming days noose would be tightened around them also.

At present the immediate task for the security agencies is to identify the point men who were acting as conduits for Hawala transactions. Security agencies cracking whip against the separatists has unnerved them and they are trying their best to save their skins.”