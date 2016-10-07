Separatist march in Srinagar : Authorities imposed restrictions

Srinagar, Oct 7 : Authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar city of Kashmir Valley on Friday morning to prevent a separatist called protest march to the UN observer’s office.

District Magistrate Farooq Ahmad Lone said: “Restrictions will remain in force here to maintain law and order today (Friday).”

The separatists had urged people to march to the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarter office in Sonawar area.

This led the security forces to seal all roads to Sonawar’s high security zone and disallow any vehicular or pedestrian movement towards the UNMOGIP office.

The valley had remained paralyzed for the last 91 days because of the separatist called protest shutdowns and rallies issued through weekly calendars.

The authorities have responded by imposing curfew and restrictions.

All educational institutions, public transport and businesses have remained closed during the ongoing unrest that started on July 9, a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani, was killed in a gunfight with the security forces.

Around 90 people died and over 12,000 injured in the ongoing unrest.