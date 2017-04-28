Skoda will reveal its new compact SUV Karoq in Stockholm by May18

Stockholm,April28:Skoda will reveal its new compact SUV Karoq to the public on May 18 in Stockholm. The Karoq has taken over from the popular Yeti and the new SUV will be positioned below the Kodiaq.

The Karoq gets its name from the language of the Alutiiq, an indigenous tribe who live on an island off the southern coast of Alaska. In doing so, Skoda has set a standard for the nomenclature of its current and future SUVs.

“The Skoda Karoq is a completely newly designed SUV that sets new benchmarks for our brand and its segment in every way. With this new SUV, we are taking the next logical step in our SUV strategy,” says Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier. “The Skoda Karoq impresses with its unique brand identity and a distinctive product identity and is introducing – alongside the typical Skoda strengths – the brand’s new, emotive design language into the compact SUV segment,” adds Maier.

Skoda has dubbed the Karoq as a compact SUV but it will not be competing against the traditional compact SUVs in the Indian market. Its major competition will be the Hyundai Tucson and the upcoming Jeep Compass.