And the wait is over for Who does Salman Khan sip `koffee` with?

Mumbai, Dec 02: And the wait is over!

Salman Khan is all set to appear on Karan Johar’s chat show and entertain us with his eccentric nature and infectious laughter.

‘Dabangg’ Khan recently tweeted a charismatic picture of himself from the sets of ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with his brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz.

“At Koffee with Karan shoot #koffeecentury,” he captioned the picture.

While ‘Sultan’ declared in the last season that he is a virgin, we are just wondering what revelation he is going to make this time!

Is he going to spill the beans about his relationship with Iulia Vantur?

Let’s wait and watch!

