Bihar Politics: BJP Saying that Lalu is a thing of past, would go to jail soon

New Delhi, August 4: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav for his remark on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said it is better to get associated with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rather than forming an alliance with the Congress, adding that “Lalu Yadav is nothing but a thing of the past.

“Where Nitish Kumar have gone if not for the NDA? Become Sonia ‘sharnam gachhami’? Lalu’s story has now become a history. He would go to jail with his entire family on the charges of corruption soon,” BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey told ANI.

Choubey said Lalu may do whatever he wants but it won’t harm BJP.

Earlier, Lalu called Nitish Kumar a ‘palturam’ and termed his alignment with the NDA a case of ‘NaMo sharnam gachhami’.

He also slammed Narendra Modi led union Government and said that it has imposed a situation of 75 per cent emergency in the country.

Backing his allegation, he said that the way central agencies are being misused it seems that there is an emergency in the country.

He also said that the people who are associated with BJP have been roaming free despite being involved in a number of scams.

