Delhi Police arrests suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist Syed Mohammad Zishan Ali.

New Delhi, August 10: On Wednesday, the Indian agencies have arrested the suspected Al Qaeda- linked terrorist from New Delhi. Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali, a suspected Al- Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), was in the Delhi police special cell’s wanted List since June 2016.

Syed Mohammad Zishan’s name was also discussed in the chargesheet filed against the alleged Al- Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent accused persons. The accused hails from Jamshedpur and mainly worked from Saudi Arabia. According to the reports from The Hindu, Syed Mohammad Zishan Ali was married to the sister of Sabeel Ahmed who is a cousin of Kafeel Ahmed, who was the mastermind for the 2007 Glasgow international airport. The brother of Syed Mohammad Zishan Ali, Arshiyan is also suspected to have links with global terror outfits.

The Delhi Police told the court in Delhi that the Indians who joined Al-Qaeda were moved by the 1992 Babri mosque demolition and 2002 Godhra riots. Some young leaders from western Uttar Pradesh already left lndia and joined the cadre in Pakistan. The police said that the accused continuously communicated with the terrorists from Pakistan, Iran and Turkey through social media and mobile phones. The FIR in this case was registered after Asif was arrested on December 14 2016.

Aside the five accused which were arrested, the agency also told that there are 12 other leaders for whom court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against them. The leaders are Syed Akhtar, Sanaul Haq, Mohd Sharjeel Akhtar, Usman, Mohd Rehan, Abu Sufiyan, Syed Mohd Arshiyan, Syed Mohd Zishan Ali, Sabeel Ahmed, Mohd Shahid Faisal, Farhatullah Ghori and Mohd Umar.