Centre plans to link driving licence to Aadhaar: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi, September 15: The Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said that the Centre is planning to link Driving Licence to Aadhaar.

“We are planning to link Driving Licence to Aadhaar. I have had a word with Gadkari Ji regarding this, he said”.

He added that the Centre had linked the PAN card to Aadhaar to stop money laundering. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was speaking at Digital Haryana Summit 2017.

Ravi Shankar Prasad in his speech said that Aadhaar is a digital identity and not a physical identity. Digital identity confirms physical identity. Digital governance is good governance. Digital delivery is fast delivery

