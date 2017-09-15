Centre plans to link driving licence to Aadhaar: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

September 15, 2017 | By :
Under PM Modi's rule, not a single corruption has taken place, says Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi, September 15: The Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said that the Centre is planning to link Driving Licence to Aadhaar.

“We are planning to link Driving Licence to Aadhaar. I have had a word with Gadkari Ji regarding this, he said”.

He added that the Centre had linked the PAN card to Aadhaar to stop money laundering. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was speaking at Digital Haryana Summit 2017.

Ravi Shankar Prasad in his speech said that Aadhaar is a digital identity and not a physical identity. Digital identity confirms physical identity. Digital governance is good governance. Digital delivery is fast delivery

Tags: ,
Related News
BJP condemns Rahul Gandhi’s ‘irresponsible utterance’ in Bahrain
None should meddle with India’s heritage Ram Setu: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Under PM Modi’s rule, not a single corruption has taken place, says Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi over ease of doing business tweet 
Triple talaq verdict indicates new India, the day to salute nation’s women: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Congress has no positive agenda for India, Rahul’s observations against RSS are political cry: BJP
Top