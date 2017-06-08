Egmore Court  frames charges against TTV Dinakaran in FERA case

Tamil Nadu/Chennai, June 8: The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore on Thursday framed charges against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (Amma) faction leader T.T.V. Dinakaran in connection with a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case registered against him.

When Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S. Malarmathy read out charges against him, Dhinakaran refuted all the charges, saying they are ‘false’.

Dhinakaran is facing two cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA).

The court had framed charges against him for illegally routing 1.04 dollar in foreign exchange without taking permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and deposited it in the current account of Dipper Investments Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, with Barclays Bank, Sutton, United Kingdom.

The second case pertains to the transfer of 44.37 lakh pounds through West Bank Ltd, Ireland, allegedly breaching FERA provisions.

The case will now be heard on June 22.(ANI)