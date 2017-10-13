Narendra Modi government to give Rs 51k as part of Shaadi Shagun scheme for graduate Muslim Girls

New Delhi, October 13: To encourage the higher education among Muslim women, those who will get graduated before marriage will get a special gift of Rs 51,000 from the Narendra Modi government. This proposal by the Maulana Azad Education Foundation is now cleared by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The scheme called Shaadi Shagun is focused mainly on encouraging higher education among minority groups. All the students who avail Begum Hazrat Mahal scholarships funded by the Maulana Azad Foundation are eligible to apply for this top-up provision being introduced in the scheme.

The scholarships for the weaker sections in the minority communities were started during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2003. so, it was decided that a sum of Rs 10,000 would be awarded to Muslim girls studying in classes 9 and 10. Till now, only Muslim girls studying in classes 11 and 12 were eligible to receive a scholarship of Rs 12,000 each.

The proposal of extension of the scheme to students opting to graduate before marriage was sent to the Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in July. Shakir Hussain Ansari, the Treasurer of the Maulana Azad Education Foundation said that the families of Muslim girls and other minorities are always in dilemma about their daughter’s graduation studies and marriage. The minority groups want to save money for the marriage of their daughters instead of spending it on their education.

Shakir Hussain Ansari said that though this is not a large amount it would be firm step forward in encouraging higher education among Muslim women. The Foundation is now preparing a web portal detailing the criterion of the scheme, which is called Shaadi Shagun and will be presented at the general body meeting in November to the minister.

Despite, students whose parents earn more than 2 lakh per annum cannot avail the scholarships. The scholarship that ties marriage with education is to help parents prioritize expenditure on education over marriage.