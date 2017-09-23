Uber’s license gets canceled, four lakh people signs online petition

London, September 23: Four lakh people signed a petition to save Uber to save the application in London after the transport authorities cancelled the license. According to reliable sources, the London’s transport regulator announced on Friday that it would not renew the taxi company’s license citing the public safety and security implications. Around more than 460,000 signatures have been added to the petition of Uber’s petition titled “Save Your Uber in London” as the company prepares to appeal against the decision.

The petition read that “If this decision stands, it will put more than 40,000 licensed drivers out of work and deprive millions of Londoners of a convenient and affordable form of transport. This decision is affecting the real lives of a huge number of honest and hard-working drivers in London.” The population of around 3.5 million people in London who spendThe 3.5 million Londoners who rely on Uber to get a safe, reliable and affordable ride around the best city in the world will be astounded by the decision to ban Uber from the capital,” it said.

Transport for London (TfL), chaired by London mayor Sadiq Khan, had announced that it will not to renew Uber’s Operator Licence when it expires on 30 September as it was not a “fit and proper” operator. “TfL has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence. Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,” TfL said in a statement.

TfL’s concerns include Uber’s approach to carrying out background checks on drivers and reporting serious criminal offences.”I fully support TfL’s decision – it would be wrong if TfL continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners’ safety and security,” Khan said.The petition will be delivered to him calling for a reversal of the ban once it hits 500,000 signatures.

The company’s current licence expires on 30 September.Under the UK’s Private Hire Vehicles Act of 1998, Uber now has 21 days to appeal and can continue to operate until that process expires.The California-based company, which was founded eight years ago, has been facing intense criticism in the UK over claims that it unfairly skews competition and that it has not done enough to crack down on incidents of violence involving its drivers.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi stepped up Uber’s response when he appealed on Twitter to Londoners to “work with us” to resolve the issue.Khosrowshahi, who took over recently to revive the company’s image after a string of worldwide scandals, tweeted: “Dear London: we r far from perfect but we have 40k licensed drivers and 3.5mm Londoners depending on us. Pls work w/us to make things right”.TfL has said Uber can operate until the entire appeals process ends, which could take months.

London’s traditional black cab drivers have attacked Uber, saying it has undercut safety rules and threatened their livelihoods.Uber has also been criticised by unions and MPs over workers’ rights.The company has already been forced to leave several countries, including Denmark and Hungary, and has faced regulatory battles in multiple US states and countries around the world.

(Inputs from PTI)