Gujarat Assembly Polls: Congress follows the way of BJP, Plans to Influence Voters through Social Media

New Delhi, Aug. 17: The tenure of current Gujarat assembly ends on 22 January 2018 and the election for the Assembly may be held in December this year.

We all know very well that, the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party in Social media platforms help them to conquer not only the Prime Ministership but also the governance of many states in India.

Now, succeeding the way of Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress Party has said that it will extensively use social media tools in the upcoming Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election to reach the masses, especially the youth at the grass root level.

The decision by the grand-old party took after an eight-hour long meeting called on Wednesday in the national capital.

According to media reports, many PR agencies on the National and International level gave their presentation for the campaigning of the upcoming Gujarat poll.

“We called a meeting today to draw a roadmap for the Gujarat polls ahead. We have worked out the strategy for the same. After Maharashtra, Gujarat has witnessed maximum urbanization. The literacy rate of the state has increased, but around 10 lakh literate youth are still unemployed in the state. It is due to the present BJP government’s policy the number of unemployed has considerably increased,” said Arjun Modhwadia, a Senior Gujarat Congress leader.

He further informed that the meeting was called to chalk out the plan to deal with such strategy.

Bharatsinh Solanki, Another Congress leader said that the final decision on the poll campaigning process will be taken by the political leaders, adding that no decision has yet been taken on the PR agency.

“We discussed the plan for the upcoming Gujarat legislative assembly election with various agencies. All the agencies have given their campaign strategies. We will consider their suggestions,”

The meeting convened by the Congress party was attended by senior Congress leaders including Rajya Sabha Member Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot.

Ahmed Patel has recently retained his Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat by winning 44 votes, after a day long political drama in the state. The election for the three Rajya Sabha seats was conducted on August 8.

Ahmed Patel said it is a big victory because efforts were made to ensure his defeat.

“It is a big victory to me because the election was very tough. Efforts were made to ensure my defeat, but still, I won,” Patel told ANI.

“Our next target is Gujarat Assembly election, will work for it,” Patel said.

Congress had made candidature of Ahmed Patel as a matter of prestige in recently held Rajya Sabha polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also left no stone unturned to win all the three seats. The saffron pitted Balwantsinh Rajput, a recent acquisition from the Congress, against Ahmed Patel knowing that Patel’s defeat will bring huge embarrassment for Sonia Gandhi since he is her political secretary.

Ahmed Patel’s victory has acted as a booster for the Indian National Congress ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state. Assembly election will be held in 2017 as the tenure of Gujarat assembly ends on January 22, 2018.

Indian National Congress, the grand old party is out of power in the state of Gujarat since 1998.

(With ANI Inputs)