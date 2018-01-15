Shillong (Meghalaya) , Jan 31: A day before Union Budget, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the structure of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) would undergo changes
New Delhi, Jan 25: A sum of Rs. 86,703 crores have been received towards Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the month of December 2017, up from the previous figures
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts on cases related to levying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on sanitary
Arun Jaitley said that GST rates for another 49 items have been rationalized and discussed the simplification of return filing process in the meeting, Nandan Nilekani gave a detailed presentation
New Delhi, Jan 16: The Supreme Court has stated that it would hear all the petitions pertaining to the tax exemption of sanitary pads on January 22, bringing a temporary
New Delhi, Jan 10: The Finance Ministry on Wednesday clarified that there will be no extension of date for filing return in Form GSTR-1. “GST Taxpayers are advised to ignore
Dehradun, Jan 09: A man, who had consumed poison before Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal last week after he suffered losses allegedly due to demonetization and GST, today died during treatment
The Center’s decision to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July crippled the weakened economy further. This is said to have happened due to the faults in
Kochi/Kerala, November 18: Former prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that although the Congress supported Goods and Services tax but did not like the way it was implemented in the country.
Gandhinagar/Gujarat, November 11: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that fundamental alterations are required in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He was speaking to the public at
New Delhi, November 11: The Goods and Services tax on various items like household, grocery items and personal care products will now cost less as the goods and services tax
New Delhi, November 10: After receiving backlashes from various corners, the GST Council after a meeting decided to reduce the tax rate on a wide range of FMCG (Fast Moving
New Delhi, November 7: A year after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes, the ruling BJP is all set to celebrate its first anniversary. Meanwhile, the former
Nahan/Himachal Pradesh, November 7: Rahul Gandhi today stated that after his party comes to power at the Centre in 2019, GST will undergo sweeping changes to provide a big relief to
Jambusar/Gujarat, November 1: The Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi mocked the BJP government over the demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST). Rahul Gandhi targeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and said that
New Delhi, October 23: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Monday stated that GST will remain as a Good and Simple Tax in the coming days to come. According
New Delhi, October 9: The truck operators started their two-day nationwide strike to protest against the Goods and Services Tax, hike in diesel prices and corruption on roads. The countrywide protests
New Delhi, October 9: GST Council is to reduce the number of products falling under highest tax slab after considering the grievances of finance ministers of different states. GST Council
New Delhi, October 7: The biggest tax reform, Goods and Service Tax (GST), had been receiving criticism from the opposition since it was rolled out. However, GST council provided a solace
New Delhi, October 6: The GST council will hold its 22nd meeting on Friday and is likely to consider to relaxing the return filing cycle for small and medium enterprises. Implementation will